Police recover nearly 80 bullet casings after Redstone Parking Ramp shooting

"I had a meeting with three aldermen, the city administrator and the police chief," Matson said.

"We discussed all of the late shootings to include last night and we are going to work on making some changes pretty quickly and adjust some strategies as to how we allow certain things to be open," Matson said.

"I'm going to ask for some assistance very soon from other people besides Davenport. I’ve already talked with our U.S Senate staff on getting federal help previously and they’re working on that. I’ve already got some messages into people to send some help to assist our police department and our city staff.

"The police are doing a great job, but we need more," he added.

"I’ve talked to many people referencing the downtown today and all neighborhoods," he said."We’re talking a comprehensive program for the entire city, all neighborhoods affected.

"We’ll some action on this hopefully very quickly," he said.

"As I have said before and I continue to stand by, if you use a gun in the commission of a crime, we are going to use everything we have to come after you and I’m asking for more help there, also," Matson said.

No injuries were reported.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

