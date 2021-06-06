Police recover nearly 80 bullet casings after Redstone Parking Ramp shooting

An early morning shooting Sunday on the top floor of the Redstone Parking Ramp, 129 N. Main Street, damaged the Skybridge and the Figge Art Museum, Davenport police said in a news release.
At the Figge, 10 windows were shot out on the east side while three windows were shot on the east side of the Skybridge. Bullet strikes could also be seen above and below the damaged Skybridge windows.
The Skybridge is closed until the windows can be fixed, Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel said.
When the Skybridge will be open again is undetermined. "It's custom glass," Spiegel added.
Davenport Police were called to the area at 1:27 a.m., for multiple reports of shots fired.
Police said a large group was gathered on the top of the ramp and several dozen shots were fired.
Police recovered nearly 80 spent casings of different calibers.
What will help in the investigation, Spiegel said, is that the "city assets, including the parking structures and the Skybridge, do have cameras systems, and the parking ramps are also managed through a license plate reader system."
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said Sunday that he was at the parking ramp and observing police do their work at about 9:30 a.m.
"I had a meeting with three aldermen, the city administrator and the police chief," Matson said.
"We discussed all of the late shootings to include last night and we are going to work on making some changes pretty quickly and adjust some strategies as to how we allow certain things to be open," Matson said.
"I'm going to ask for some assistance very soon from other people besides Davenport. I’ve already talked with our U.S Senate staff on getting federal help previously and they’re working on that. I’ve already got some messages into people to send some help to assist our police department and our city staff.
"The police are doing a great job, but we need more," he added.
"I’ve talked to many people referencing the downtown today and all neighborhoods," he said."We’re talking a comprehensive program for the entire city, all neighborhoods affected.
"We’ll some action on this hopefully very quickly," he said.
"As I have said before and I continue to stand by, if you use a gun in the commission of a crime, we are going to use everything we have to come after you and I’m asking for more help there, also," Matson said.
No injuries were reported.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”