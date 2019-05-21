The Moline Police Department released the identity of a man its investigators suspect of attempting a burglary on Monday and accidentally shooting himself in the process.
Derek J. Baustian, 18, Moline, has been arrested on suspicion of residential burglary possession of a firearm without requisite FOID and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to the Moline Police Department.
The police investigation began around 11:54 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of 20th Avenue in Moline. A person called police after hearing a gunshot and seeing a man running from the area.
When officers arrived, they found a garage with bloodstains on it and blood on the nearby ground as well, according to the department. Officers searched the area, and about two blocks away from the initial scene, they found a backpack with three firearms inside.
A man was later located at a nearby hospital, suffering a gunshot wound to his left hand, police said. Investigators believe he was mishandling a stolen firearm while trespassing in the garage and the gun went off.
The recovered guns were believed to have been taken during a burglary earlier Monday in the 1600 block of 11th Street, Moline, police said. During the investigation into the gunfire complaint, officers also recovered a significant amount of coins and a speaker system, both of which were also believed stolen.