Police respond to report of man in the water

Police respond to a report of a person in the water Tuesday near Centennial Bridge in Davenport. 

 Linda Cook Lcook@qctimes.com

Police responded to a report of a person in the water near Centennial Bridge in Davenport Tuesday. 

Traffic was backed up on the bridge about 4 p.m. A boat was in the water, and an ambulance was parked on the Rock Island side of the river. 

This story will be updated.

