Police respond to shooting at Pershing and Locust
Davenport police are on the scene of a shooting in the parking lot of the QC Mart located on the northeast side of corner of Locust Street and Pershing Avenue after receiving a call at 2:28 p.m.

Witnesses say at least one person in a silver extended cab pickup truck was shot.

Police say one male was being treated for non-life threatening gunshot injuries.

