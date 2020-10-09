Police respond to shooting at Pershing and Locust

Davenport police are on the scene of a shooting in the parking lot of the QC Mart located on the northeast side of corner of Locust Street and Pershing Avenue after receiving a call at 2:28 p.m.
Witnesses say at least one person in a silver extended cab pickup truck was shot.
Police say one male was being treated for non-life threatening gunshot injuries.
