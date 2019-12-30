Police responded to 188 reports of gunfire in Davenport in 2019, down slightly from year prior

A public furor erupted in early December after gunfire punctuated a large fight outside Shenanigan’s Irish Pub on West 3rd Street.
Many Davenport residents took to social media to express everything from concern to outrage after it was found at least one bullet passed through a window at Mac’s Tavern, 316 W. 3rd St.
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch issued a statement following the incident saying "… this unfortunate and potentially deadly event is too familiar at this bar.” City officials talked of petitions to close the pub where police were called 90 times in the first 11 months of 2019 to deal with fights and other disturbances. Within a matter of 10 days, Shenanigan’s lease was terminated.
There was no public outcry 25 days earlier when, at 11:10 p.m. on Nov. 6, officers responded to a call of gunfire in the 1900 block of West 40th Street. While officers were on scene, an injured man, 43-year-old Frederick Ewing from Davenport, arrived at a nearby hospital via private vehicle. Police later said Ewing was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Gunfire throughout Davenport is an all-too-familiar event. According to the Davenport Police Department, from Jan. 1 through Dec. 20 the city’s police responded to 188 verified shots-fired incidents.
That number is close to the 195 incidents investigated by the DPD in 2018. In 2017 there were 168 reports of gunfire in Davenport. In 2016, 152 instances were verified by the police.
Despite multiple requests, Davenport police did not comment on the number of shots-fired calls in 2019.
Seven days after Ewing was shot and killed near 40th Street, Davenport police investigators were busy canvassing the area around the intersection of the 1800 block of West 7th Street and the 700 block of Division Street. Residents in that neighborhood reported gunfire during the night of Nov. 12.
According to a police news release, investigators found a fired cartridge case and a car damaged by gunfire.
"That's nothing new," resident Jacob Smith said the day after the incident. "Well, it's nothing new for the last 10 years — actually, especially in the last five years," Smith said. "The violence in this area has really increased in the last five years. It's the guns. People get guns illegally and they use them."
Smith has lived on 8th Street his entire life and works behind the counter at West Side Grocery.
He said he wasn’t sure what could be done about guns.
“You don’t want to take (guns) away from the people who own them legally,” Smith said.
Smith echoed some of the sentiments of Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski during an interview with Times in October.
The police chief said prevention and education are the "probably the best hope" in the effort to curb gun violence.
"There is the political question: Are guns bad?" Sikorski said. "We have 167 uniformed police officers and each one of them will give you varying, different views of what should or could be done about guns.
"The reality is we deal with the fact that there are so many firearms out on the street. Guns are readily available throughout our community. We know bad guys are getting guns, but I don't know that taking all guns away is the answer when we know bad guys will get their hands on guns no matter what."