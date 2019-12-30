Police responded to 188 reports of gunfire in Davenport in 2019, down slightly from year prior

Despite multiple requests, Davenport police did not comment on the number of shots-fired calls in 2019.

Seven days after Ewing was shot and killed near 40th Street, Davenport police investigators were busy canvassing the area around the intersection of the 1800 block of West 7th Street and the 700 block of Division Street. Residents in that neighborhood reported gunfire during the night of Nov. 12.

According to a police news release, investigators found a fired cartridge case and a car damaged by gunfire.

"That's nothing new," resident Jacob Smith said the day after the incident. "Well, it's nothing new for the last 10 years — actually, especially in the last five years," Smith said. "The violence in this area has really increased in the last five years. It's the guns. People get guns illegally and they use them."

Smith has lived on 8th Street his entire life and works behind the counter at West Side Grocery.

He said he wasn’t sure what could be done about guns.

“You don’t want to take (guns) away from the people who own them legally,” Smith said.

Smith echoed some of the sentiments of Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski during an interview with Times in October.