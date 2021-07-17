Police: Rock Island man beat 1-year-old with dog leash

Police: Man beat 1-year-old with dog leash
A Rock Island man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly hitting a 1-year-old child with a dog leash.
Calvin Scott, 18, has been charged with aggravated battery of a child causing bodily harm, a class 3 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Scott hit the child on the lower back, buttocks, and upper thigh with the leash, according to court documents.
Scott is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 27.
Davenport man accused of vehicular homicide pleads not guilty
A man accused of killing a cyclist with his car in Davenport pleaded not guilty in an arraignment filed Thursday and demanded his right to a speedy trial.
Bobby Fitzgerald Hunt Jr., 33, allegedly hit and killed 40-year-old Alex Marietta when Hunt ran a red light on Kimberly Road on June 3.
Hunt fled the scene but was later arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and leaving the scene of an accident causing death, a Class D felony.
Additional charges were filed against Hunt in early July. He is also now charged with operating while intoxicated-third offense, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Hunt has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and he has a bond review hearing scheduled for July 27.
Indiana man killed in accident on Iowa highway
EDDYVILLE, Iowa — A 58-year-old Indiana man is dead after an accident on a southern Iowa highway.
KTVO-TV reports that Randolph Beaty of Amboy, Indiana, died in the crash Friday afternoon near Eddyville in Mahaska County.
The Iowa State Patrol said a garbage truck was eastbound and failed to yield to a car on Highway 63 driven by Beaty. The car struck the truck and became wedged beneath it.
A 56-year-old passenger in Beaty’s car was hospitalized. The garbage truck driver was unhurt.
Swimmer dies in river at Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A man’s body has been recovered after he went under water while swimming in a river at Cedar Rapids and did not resurface.
The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that firefighters were called just before 5:30 p.m. Friday to the Cedar River. Witnesses said a man in his 40s was swimming and began to struggle.
The man’s body was found about 30 minutes later, 15 feet from the shore. His name has not been released.
Preliminary data says 26 tornadoes swept Iowa on Wednesday
LAKE CITY, Iowa — Preliminary data shows more than two dozen tornadoes tore across Iowa last week, according to the National Weather Service.
The service said in a tweet Friday that it appears 26 tornadoes touched down in the state on Wednesday. If that number holds true, it would be the third most tornadoes in a single day to hit the state since 1980, behind the 35 recorded on Aug. 31, 2014, and the 28 recorded on April 11, 2001.
The number could change as crews continue to gather more data from Wednesday’s storms over the coming days, the weather service said.
No death or injuries were reported from Wednesday’s tornadoes, which touched down in mostly rural, uninhabited areas. But officials said the twisters damaged several buildings, shredded trees and power lines and overturned vehicles.
At least one of the tornadoes Wednesday, in Calhoun County, was rated an EF3, putting its winds at between 136 mph and 165 mph. That twister skirted the south side of Lake City, ripping part of the roof and doors off a South Central Calhoun High School building that houses school buses.