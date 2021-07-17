Police: Rock Island man beat 1-year-old with dog leash

A 56-year-old passenger in Beaty’s car was hospitalized. The garbage truck driver was unhurt.

Swimmer dies in river at Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A man’s body has been recovered after he went under water while swimming in a river at Cedar Rapids and did not resurface.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that firefighters were called just before 5:30 p.m. Friday to the Cedar River. Witnesses said a man in his 40s was swimming and began to struggle.

The man’s body was found about 30 minutes later, 15 feet from the shore. His name has not been released.

Preliminary data says 26 tornadoes swept Iowa on Wednesday

LAKE CITY, Iowa — Preliminary data shows more than two dozen tornadoes tore across Iowa last week, according to the National Weather Service.

The service said in a tweet Friday that it appears 26 tornadoes touched down in the state on Wednesday. If that number holds true, it would be the third most tornadoes in a single day to hit the state since 1980, behind the 35 recorded on Aug. 31, 2014, and the 28 recorded on April 11, 2001.