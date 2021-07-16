 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Rock Island man beat 1-year-old with dog leash
0 Comments
topical alert

Police: Rock Island man beat 1-year-old with dog leash

  • Updated
  • 0
siren3

A Rock Island man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly hitting a 1-year-old child with a dog leash.

Calvin Scott, 18, has been charged with aggravated battery of a child causing bodily harm, a class 3 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Scott hit the child on the lower back, buttocks, and upper thigh with the leash, according to court documents.

Scott is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 27.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Prospect Pavilion Dedication Ceremony

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News