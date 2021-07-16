Police: Rock Island man beat 1-year-old with dog leash

A Rock Island man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly hitting a 1-year-old child with a dog leash.
Calvin Scott, 18, has been charged with aggravated battery of a child causing bodily harm, a class 3 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Scott hit the child on the lower back, buttocks, and upper thigh with the leash, according to court documents.
Scott is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 27.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
