A man who attempted to hide a plastic bag full of meth, cocaine and fentanyl in his anus has been charged with drug trafficking, the Iowa State Patrol said.

Anthony Edward Sullivan, 40, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Sullivan also is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver cocaine, and possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl. Each of those charges is a Class C felony that carry a prison sentence of 10 years.

He also is charged with two counts of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Iowa State Patrol Trooper Michael Stegall, at 3:20 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2022, Stegall initiated a stop on a green Chevrolet Impala in the area of Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive in Bettendorf. The vehicle was speeding and had no license plates.

Once the vehicle was stopped, troopers learned the Impala had been reported stolen out of Waterloo.

Sullivan was charged with second-degree theft. A pretrial conference is scheduled in that case for Feb. 24 in Scott County District Court.

A person with Sullivan at the time indicated to troopers that Sullivan was hiding narcotics on his person.

A search of Sullivan while he was being arrested revealed a bulge near his anus.

Once at the Scott County Jail, Sullivan got the bag of narcotics out of his body and attempted to flush it down the toilet.

Corrections officers were able to stop him and retrieve the bag, which then was sent to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Lab.

During a first appearance on the theft charge, Magistrate Richard Wells released Sullivan without bond to be supervised by the Iowa Department of Corrections.

On Jan. 25, the report from the crime lab showed that the bag contained multiple individual bags of methamphetamine; 2.58 grams, 5.04 grams, 2.71 grams, 1.58 grams, .79 grams, 1.83 grams, 5.22 grams and 5.9 grams.

In total, Sullivan had 25.65 grams of meth. Police have said that the normal dose of meth is one-tenth of a gram, which means that Sullivan had on his person 256.5 doses of meth.

In the bag that contained 5.9 grams of meth, the form consisted of 16 tablets and eight partial tablets.

The lab report also showed there was a total of 3.63 grams of cocaine in individual bags of 1.83 grams, .67 grams, .36 grams, .42 grams and .35 grams.

There also were three bags containing a total of 11.05 grams of fentanyl, broken down into 5.04 grams, .79 grams and 5.22 grams, according to the lab report.

A warrant was issued for Sullivan’s arrest.

Bettendorf police arrested Sullivan during a traffic stop conducted at 2:31 a.m. Monday. According to the arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Sheldon Phipps, Sullivan was driving while under the influence of alcohol and was in possession of 4.85 grams of marijuana.

Sullivan is charged in that case with operating while intoxicated-first offense, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year, and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-third offense, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

During a first appearance Tuesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Christine Frederick scheduled a preliminary hearing on all of the drug and drunken driving charges for Feb. 16.

Sullivan was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $50,000, and cash or surety bonds totaling $5,000.