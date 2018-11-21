CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking information about a theft at Family Video in Moline.
From CrimeStoppers:
"On November 17 the man in the photo entered Family Video, 4100 12th Avenue, Moline and went to the adult movie section. When he was alone, he selected nine adult movies, took them out of the packaging and hid them on his person, leaving the store without paying for them.
"The total value of the movies is $580. Moline Police are asking for assistance identifying him.
"He is described as a 30-40 year-old male, heavy set with a red beard. He was wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt with blue sleeves with an image of a large black spider on the front, and a black stocking cap with the Punisher logo on it."
Anyone with information about this person is asked to call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 309-762-9500, or submit your tip using our free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.