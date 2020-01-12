Police search for pair involved in robbery of woman who fell from car in December

Arrest warrants have been issued for two people police say robbed a woman seriously injured after she fell off the suspects’ car trying to get her possessions back while they drove away.
Lindsey Nichole Berhenke, 27, and Gordon Lonzo Skinner, 31, each face charges of first-degree robbery.
First-degree robbery is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 ½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.
According to the affidavits, at about 5:50 p.m. Dec. 30, Berhenke and Skinner went to the woman’s apartment in the 3500 block of W. 43rd St., where they assaulted her to take her purse.
The victim was supposed to have had a large amount of money that day.
Berhenke and Skinner continued to assault the woman as she held onto her purse which she tried to protect by having her arms across her body and wrapped around the purse.
You have free articles remaining.
When Berhenke and Skinner took the purse, they got into a black Pontiac G6 and attempted to flee.
According to witness statements, the woman jumped on the trunk of the car and held on, demanding Berhenke and Skinner return her purse.
Skinner, who was driving, began swerving and driving erratically in order to get the victim off the car.
The woman fell from the vehicle in the 3600 block of West Kimberly Road, sustaining a serious head injury. She was taken to University Hospitals, Iowa City, for surgical treatment of a brain bleed.
In Jan. 2017, Berhenke was convicted of two counts of forgery and one count of using a fraudulent credit or debit card. She was sentenced to two years on probation when she violated the terms of probation and pleaded guilty Aug. 2018 to another count of forgery. She was then sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
She also has an aggravated misdemeanor conviction in Linn County, Iowa, of unauthorized use of a credit card in Jan. 2019.
Skinner’s record includes a long list of traffic violations, but he has no felony record locally.
Police ask that anyone with information about the whereabouts of Berhenke or Skinner to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.