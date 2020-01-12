Police search for pair involved in robbery of woman who fell from car in December

Arrest warrants have been issued for two people police say robbed a woman seriously injured after she fell off the suspects’ car trying to get her possessions back while they drove away.

Lindsey Nichole Berhenke, 27, and Gordon Lonzo Skinner, 31, each face charges of first-degree robbery.

First-degree robbery is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 ½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.

According to the affidavits, at about 5:50 p.m. Dec. 30, Berhenke and Skinner went to the woman’s apartment in the 3500 block of W. 43rd St., where they assaulted her to take her purse.

The victim was supposed to have had a large amount of money that day.

Berhenke and Skinner continued to assault the woman as she held onto her purse which she tried to protect by having her arms across her body and wrapped around the purse.

When Berhenke and Skinner took the purse, they got into a black Pontiac G6 and attempted to flee.

According to witness statements, the woman jumped on the trunk of the car and held on, demanding Berhenke and Skinner return her purse.