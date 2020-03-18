Police search for parolee in connection with East Moline killing

East Moline Police are searching for a parolee out of the Illinois Department of Corrections in connection with the Monday slaying of Demetrius Tucker.

Police are searching for Lamont L. Williams, 25, of Rock Island.

Williams was paroled out of Hill Correctional Center on Aug. 2, after serving about six years of an 18-year-prison sentence for second-degree murder. His parole was to end Aug. 2, 2021.

Williams was one of five people implicated in the Sept. 7, 2012, shooting death of 17-year-old Kion Lewis in the 1000 block of 11th Avenue in Rock Island.

Moline Police Detective Jon Leach, who oversees Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities, said that East Moline Police, Moline Police, Bettendorf Police, Federal Gang Taskforce, and Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department served a high-risk search warrant about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at 1842 15th St., Moline

They used drones and armored vehicles to survey the house, but Williams was not there.

Williams has an active warrant for first-degree murder. Bond is set at $2 million.

In the killing Monday in East Moline,