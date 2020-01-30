Police search for work release escapee

Kendall Markell Lundrigan, convicted of 1st degree burglary and other crimes in Clinton County, has failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required.
Lundrigan, 20, is described as being 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 195 pounds.
He was admitted to the work release facility on September 16, 2019.
Persons with information on Lundrigan's whereabouts should contact local police.
Quad-City Times
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
