Police search for wounded victim in Davenport shooting

Davenport police were searching Friday night for a wounded person from a rolling shootout that occurred on East 10th Street between Farnam Street and Grand Avenue at 4:42 p.m. Friday.

Police located 18 shell casings of at least two different calibers scattered along East 10th Street.

A vehicle, a rented Nissan Altima, which had been struck multiple times on the driver’s side was found parked on the basketball court of LeClaire Heights Park.

Blood was found on the driver’s seat and the passenger side seat where the driver got out of the car and then fled the scene. Police found a blood trail between some houses on Sylvan Court.

It appeared the Nissan was westbound on 10th Street during the shooting and then the driver put the car in reverse and backed into the park, based on the tracks and where the car came to rest.

Police were canvassing the neighborhood to locate any witnesses or homes with a security camera that may have captured the incident.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.