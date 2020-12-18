Police search for wounded victim in Davenport shooting

Davenport Police Sgt. Andrew Waggoner inspects a rented Nissan Altima from which a wounded person ran Friday. The car was shot during a rolling shootout on East 10th Street between Farnam Street and Grand Avenue. The vehicle was found on the basketball court of LeClaire Heights Park. It had blood on both the driver's seat and front passenger seat. Police were looking for the victim Friday night.
The person or people in this rented Nissan Altima were the targets in a rolling shootout Friday along Davenport's East 10th Street between Farnam Street and Grand Avenue. Police located 18 shell casings of at least two different calibers scattered along East 10th Street. Blood on the driver's seat of the car indicated the driver was struck.
Davenport Police Sgt. Andrew Waggoner checks the direction a Nissan Altima took as it left East 10th Street into LeClaire Heights Park during a shooting out Friday that occurred on 10th Street between Farnam Street and Grand Avenue. At least one person was hit. The victim fled the scene.
Handcuffs mark one of 18 spent shell casings Davenport police located along East 10th Street between Farnam Street and Grand Avenue after a rolling shootout Friday. The driver of a Nissan Altima was wounded in the shooting and fled the scene on foot. Police were looking for him Friday night.
Davenport police search for spent shell casings along East 10th Street between Grand Avenue and Farnam Street on Friday after a rolling shootout in which one person was wounded. Police found 18 casings of at least two different calibers scattered along the street.
Davenport police were searching Friday night for a wounded person from a rolling shootout that occurred on East 10th Street between Farnam Street and Grand Avenue at 4:42 p.m. Friday.
Police located 18 shell casings of at least two different calibers scattered along East 10th Street.
A vehicle, a rented Nissan Altima, which had been struck multiple times on the driver’s side was found parked on the basketball court of LeClaire Heights Park.
Blood was found on the driver’s seat and the passenger side seat where the driver got out of the car and then fled the scene. Police found a blood trail between some houses on Sylvan Court.
It appeared the Nissan was westbound on 10th Street during the shooting and then the driver put the car in reverse and backed into the park, based on the tracks and where the car came to rest.
Police were canvassing the neighborhood to locate any witnesses or homes with a security camera that may have captured the incident.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
