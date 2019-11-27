Police searching for armed robbery suspects in Moline

Police are searching for several people who were involved in a pair of armed robberies Wednesday night in Davenport.
Police say the suspects robbed a convenience store in the 1600 block of Rockingham Road, then the Dollar Store in the 1300 block of East Locust Street.
Davenport police spotted the car involved in the robberies and followed it into Moline, where the suspects eventually ditched the car.
One suspect was arrested in Moline, and the search was still underway for two or three more people at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Traffic on the I-74 bridge is at a standstill as a result of the search.
Police say at least one weapon was thrown out of the car.
This story will be updated.