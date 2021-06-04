Police searching for Davenport man accused of hosting drug house where body found

A Davenport man arrested in April for allegedly operating a drug house failed to appear in court Thursday and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
John J. Vondran, 54, is charged with gathering where controlled substances are used, according to Scott County court records.
Davenport police found a man dead on the floor in Vondran's home after responding to a report of a possible fatal heroin overdose at 220 W. 16th St. on Feb. 18.
“Upon officers arriving at the residence, they observed a deceased male who was located lying on the living room floor, just inside the door to the residence,” court records state.
The person was not further identified in the court records.
There were other people at the address who admitted to using heroin with the person just before he died.
Police obtained a warrant to search the home and found syringes, torn baggies and pipes used for consuming narcotics, court records state.
Investigators say Vondran regularly allowed people to use the residence as a place to sell, use or make drugs.
A warrant was issued April 6 and Vondran was arrested April 15. He made his initial appearance April 16.
Vondran has also been charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.