The Rock Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two women in relation to a vehicle burglary investigation.
Anyone with information about them is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677.
Information can also be sent via email at policemail@rigov.org, or message through the department Facebook page.
Anyone who does not wish to speak with police directly can contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.
Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through its website, qccrimestoppers.com, and via the free mobile app “P3 Tips.”