The Moline Police Department seeks the public's help in determining the last hours of the life of Taylor Kirklin, 23, of Moline.
Police and fire were dispatched at 5:18 a.m. Monday to the 26000 block of 16th Street for a welfare check and found him dead in the yard of a residence.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said earlier this week a preliminary autopsy disclosed "no anatomical cause" for the death, adding toxicology results are pending. Toxicology tests detect the presence of chemical substances, including alcohol and drugs.
Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said police have launched a criminal investigation into Kirklin's "suspicious" death.
They seek any information regarding the whereabouts and the acquaintances of Kirklin during the last afternoon/evening hours Sunday through the early morning hours Monday.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Moline Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.