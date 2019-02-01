Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is seeking the public's help in gaining the identity and whereabouts of the pictured person of interest in a bank robbery.
According to Crime Stoppers:
"On January 18 at 9:43 a.m., Moline Police responded to an armed bank robbery at American Bank and Trust in the 2300 block 41st Street. The suspect (pictured) was armed with a black and silver handgun and fled the area on foot south of the bank to a small white sedan that was parked in the 2400 block 41st Street."
Anyone with information about this pictured suspect is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips.