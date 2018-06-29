A warrant has been issued for a Silvis man who police say rammed several vehicles and a building before being shot by a Davenport police officer in May.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office on June 14 issued the warrant against Nicholas Travis Warner, 49, on charges of eluding, interference with official acts-serious injury, assault with a weapon on a peace officer, operating while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
Warner was not in custody as of late Friday morning. Scott County Tim Lane said Warner was released from University Hospitals, Iowa City, and deputies have been unable to locate him.
He did not know when Warner was discharged from the hospital and said deputies “haven’t gotten cooperation from anybody who may know where he’s at.”
Warner has been added to the Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities “wanted suspects” list.
Around 10:44 a.m. May 16, Davenport police responded to a report of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in the 600 block of North Division Street.
The sheriff's office said the vehicle struck two vehicles on West 6th Street, just east of Division Street. An officer attempted to interact with vehicle, which fled through a residential yard onto North Division Street and struck a building on the northwest side of 6th and Division streets, according to the sheriff's office.
The vehicle then struck a third vehicle before continuing to drive northbound on Division Street, according to the sheriff's office.
Officers attempted to apprehend the driver at the intersection of North Division and West 9th streets. The incident escalated and Officer Robert Bytnar fired two rounds, according to the sheriff's office.
Warner was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, and was later airlifted to Iowa City.
Bytnar was placed on administrative leave, per department policy.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said Friday he determined the officer’s use of force was justified.
The Davenport Police Department also has active warrants for Warner for failure to have a valid license, violation of financial liability coverage, striking a fixture upon a highway, striking an unattended vehicle and open container.
Warner is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes, according to Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers said anyone with information is asked to call 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and tipsters can remain anonymous.