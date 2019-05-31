{{featured_button_text}}
Farm and Fleet theft suspect

 Contributed photo

It's one of the Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities crimes of the week. Can you provide the information police need to solve this case?

According to Crime Stoppers:

"On May 1, the pictured suspect entered Farm and Fleet in Moline and selected $887 worth of Milwaukee Tools, placing them in a cart. He exited the store in a gold 4-door sedan that had pulled up to the front."

Can you help identify him? If so call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are secure and anonymous and you could receive a cash reward.

