The Davenport police believe shell casings recovered Tuesday afternoon were the result of an afternoon vehicle chase.
Officers were called around 2 p.m. to the 1100 block of Warren Street for a gunfire complaint and recovered the casings, according to the Davenport Police Department. Investigators believe two vehicles were pursuing each other with shots coming from at least one of them.
No one was reported injured, nor was any property damage reported, police said. A detailed description of the vehicles was not provided Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities are asking people who may have information concerning the case to contact the Davenport Police Department. They can call 563-326-6125 or leave a tip via the mobile apps “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”. Such tips are anonymous.
They can also contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, through its website, qccrimestoppers.com, or the free mobile app “P3 Tips.”