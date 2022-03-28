Police seeking gunman who shot at house Sunday in Rock Island

A gunman shot at a home early Sunday in Rock Island, though no one was injured.

The shooting happened at 7:16 a.m. in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue, according to the Rock Police Department.

A woman told police she saw the gunman shoot toward her residence as he sat in a black vehicle. Officers found spent shell casings.

Investigators suspect the shooting is the result of a domestic quarrel and officers were looking for the gunman, according to Rock Island police.

Police reports listed the shooting as an aggravated discharge of a firearm and did not show an ambulance being sent to the scene.

No arrests were listed as of Monday morning in Rock Island, according to police reports.

