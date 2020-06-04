Police: Shooting near Davenport's Garfield Park may have started as a quarrel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A shooting Wednesday near Garfield Park that left a man wounded may have started as a quarrel between someone in a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officers were called around 12:55 p.m. for a report of gunfire near 1200 E. 29th St., according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department. When they arrived, they found the man, from Davenport, with a gunshot in his leg. He is expected to recover.

Investigators also found shell casings, the release states.

The release did not provide more details about the quarrel or the people involved, but said the shooting was under investigation.

The department asks anyone with information about the attack to contact investigators. The department can be reached at 563-326-6125 or through the "CityConnect Davenport, Ia" or "CrimeReports by Motorola" mobile apps.

Information can also be left with the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.