Police: Silvis man caused explosion in Moline hotel

A man was arrested for residential arson and possession of explosives after a fight with his ex-girlfriend in a Moline hotel, police said in a press release Thursday.

Joseph R. Ramos, 55, of Silvis, had reportedly been arguing with the victim at the QC Stay Inn in Moline on Wednesday.

Police were called just before noon. The caller reported an unknown problem on the second floor and an explosion. Officers arrived and spoke to a woman in the hotel room who reported being harassed by her former boyfriend, Ramos.

Police executed a search warrant at Ramos' house in Silvis. Since explosives were involved, the Quad City Bomb Squad helped the police department with the investigation.

Both residential arson and possession of an explosive device are class one felonies punishable by between four and 15 years in prison.

Ramos is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He will make a court appearance Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.