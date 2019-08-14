Davenport police are still awaiting autopsy results in the death of 39-year-old Tiffany Klemme, pronounced dead about nine hours after police were called to investigate a domestic incident involving her husband.
Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel said Wednesday autopsies are typically done in Iowa City. For the last three months, autopsies, including Klemme’s, have been performed in Ankeny, which has taken longer to get results back.
Meanwhile, her husband, Casey Klemme, 38, remained in the Scott County Jail Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse assault and felony charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm as a domestic abuse offender.
Bond initially was set in the domestic abuse case at $50,000 cash-only. Court records show that the bond was reduced to $1,000 cash-only by agreement of attorneys. Bond on the felony charges was set at $5,000 cash-only.
He will be arraigned Sept. 12 on the felony charges and Sept. 29 on the misdemeanor charge.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport police, at 10:21 p.m. July 26, officers were dispatched to 69th Street and Ridgeview Drive for a report of Casey Klemme threatening to choke his wife. The two were seen going inside 6903 Oak St.
When officers arrived, they met with Casey Klemme. He did not have any visible injuries. Police saw Tiffany Klemme lying on the floor.
The two had started arguing because she accused him of cheating on her, according to the affidavit. Casey Klemme admitted to grabbing and pushing his wife but not to physically hurting her.
Officers also spoke with Tiffany Klemme. Police said she had fresh visible bruising on her left eye, similar to someone getting struck in the face with a closed fist. She also had a bloody nose, blood on her shirt and a laceration on her left foot.
Tiffany Klemme declined to cooperate with the investigation and refused medical attention or photographs of her injuries. She also did not want to file a no-contact order, according to the affidavit.
Casey Klemme was taken to the jail that night.
Police were called to the home the following morning, where Tiffany Klemme was pronounced dead at the scene.
During a search of the home that day, officers located a loaded Walther P22 .22-caliber handgun in the hallway closet. An uninvolved person told detectives Casey Klemme showed a handgun to them in the past and identified it as the Walther P22 handgun.
Officers also located a single .22-caliber round on the top of the night stand in the bedroom. A criminal history check showed that Casey Klemme has a felony drug conviction in Scott County in 2004 and a prior conviction for domestic assault in Scott County in 2001, according to the affidavit.