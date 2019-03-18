CAMBRIDGE -- More than 30 pounds of a cannabis product –a THC concentrate known by the street name “shatter” and worth about $1 million -- was found in a vehicle stopped by state police on I-80 on Feb. 22, according to police.
Wojtek Pajor, 33, of Norwalk, Connecticut, was charged in Henry County Circuit Court Feb. 25 with Class X felony cannabis trafficking, Class X felony possession with intent to deliver and Class 1 felony possession.
Inspector Jon Johnson with the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group testified during a Monday preliminary hearing for Pajor that State Trooper Dustin Hoffmeier had pulled Pajor's pickup over about 3 p.m. Feb. 22 for crossing the center line illegally, and Trooper Sean Veryzer arrived soon afterwards and had his K-9 do a free-air sniff.
Johnson said the “shatter”was found in the cargo area of the pickup along with a small amount of cannabis in the center console. He said the street value of the “shatter,” figured conservatively at $70 per gram, was approximately $1 million. He said there were also a couple pistols, many rounds of ammunition, two telephones, one laptop, one tablet, one or two cameras and several thumb drives and memory cards.
He said one of the digital devices had photos of large outdoor marijuana grow that appeared to be in California and was dated September 2018. Another had shipping labels for six to eight packages from Ukiah, California, to the east coast. He said Ukiah is in one of three counties known as the “emerald triangle” in cannabis trafficking.
“I've been there many, many times following up on cannabis investigations,” he said.
He said they also found bank slips to the defendant's accounts including one Chase Bank receipt that indicated a balance of more than $50,000. He added it was early in the investigation and yet to be determined if the account was connected to drugs.
According to Johnson, his partner, Phil Jones, interviewed Pajor, who told him he bought the cannabis in California “because he got a good deal” and was transporting it back east.
Judge Jeffrey O'Connor found probable cause to believe a felony had been committed and an April 17 status hearing was set for the attorneys only.
Pajor is free on $25,000 bond posted Feb. 25. His bond was originally set at $1 million.