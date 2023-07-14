Rock Island police have identified a suspect in the shooting of a man who sought first aid at the police department.

At 5:18 a.m. on Thursday, the wounded 21-year-old man arrived at the police station on a stolen electric bicycle, according to the department. He had been shot in the chest. Officers provided aid until Rock Island Fire Department paramedics arrived and took the man to the hospital.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Darryl L. Smith Jr., 20, with aggravated battery with a firearm. He remained at large as of 12:24 p.m. Friday, police said.

Smith is known to go armed and has an extensive criminal history. He should be considered dangerous, police warned.

Smith is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, according to the police department. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Further details about the wounded man and his condition were not provided in Friday’s release.

The shooting remained under investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts contact investigators at 309-732-2677. They can also contact the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or via the P3 Tips app.