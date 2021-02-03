 Skip to main content
Police take wanted man into custody after car chase
Police take wanted man into custody after car chase

A wanted man was taken into custody Wednesday morning in downtown Bettendorf after he failed to stop for police in the 1100 block of Brown Street.

Michael Duane Smith

Smith

Michael Duane Smith, 50, was charged with felony parole violation, felony interference with a weapon and five misdemeanors, including: criminal mischief 1st degree, eluding, lane violation, stop sign violation, and tinted windows, according to police reports.

Police used spike strips to deflate the man's tires and blocked the car in the parking lot at 1210 State Street. No one was injured during the chase, but multiple squad cars were damaged. An estimate of damage was not available Wednesday morning. 

Iowa State Patrol was requested to handle the accident investigation.

