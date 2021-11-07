 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Victim is in ‘stable condition’ in East Moline shooting
0 Comments
alert top story topical

Police: Victim is in ‘stable condition’ in East Moline shooting

  • Updated
  • 0

In the early Sunday morning, police officers responded to a report of a person with a gun shot wound. 

Stacy Johnson

Stacy Johnson

The person had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Genesis Illini Campus by ambulance, according to a release from the East Moline Police Department. The person is in stable condition, and the wounds are not life-threatening, according to the release. The officers responded to 201 N. 20th St.

East Moline police arrested Stacy Johnson for aggravated battery with a firearm, according to the release. Johnson is being held at the Rock Island County Jail and does not have a bond at this time.

The incident is still under investigation by the East Moline Police Department. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis reporter for the Quad City Times covering local government and news in the those areas. She graduated from the University of Iowa this spring and was the editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News