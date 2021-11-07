Police: Victim is in ‘stable condition’ in East Moline shooting

In the early Sunday morning, police officers responded to a report of a person with a gun shot wound.
The person had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Genesis Illini Campus by ambulance, according to a release from the East Moline Police Department. The person is in stable condition, and the wounds are not life-threatening, according to the release. The officers responded to 201 N. 20th St.
East Moline police arrested Stacy Johnson for aggravated battery with a firearm, according to the release. Johnson is being held at the Rock Island County Jail and does not have a bond at this time.
The incident is still under investigation by the East Moline Police Department.
