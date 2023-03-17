Police throughout the Iowa and Illinois Quad-City region are participating in St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaigns and will be out in force looking for impaired drivers throughout the weekend.

“Don’t press your luck on St. Patrick’s day by driving intoxicated,” Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said.

“Be sure to set up a plan to attend the parade, party or event that includes a way to get home safely. Designate a driver or use ride-sharing services,” Gault said.

In addition to looking for alcohol and cannabis-impaired drivers, Moline Police will be stepping up seat belt enforcement, particularly at night when seat belt usage rates are lowest.

Speeding, distracted driving and all traffic laws will be strictly enforced.

In Iowa, the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau is coordinating with law enforcement throughout the state to enforce traffic laws and look for impaired and distracted drivers.

“It’s vital people plan ahead,” said GTSB Chief Brett Tjepkes. “If you wait until you’ve been drinking to make a smart decision, you might not. Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, or use a rideshare service. Our law enforcement partners across Iowa will be looking for impaired drivers.”

Last year during the week of St. Patrick's Day, 48 people were either seriously injured or killed in car crashes on Iowa Roadways, according to the GTSB. Nationally, St. Patrick's is one of the deadliest times on the nation's roadway.

“This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday and that means more parties throughout the weekend,” Rock Island Police Chief Rich Landi said.

“If you’ve been drinking, using cannabis or any other impairing drug, make the smart choice and plan for a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely," he said.

“Before you put the key in the ignition, remind yourself: Buzzed driving is drunk driving,” Landi added.