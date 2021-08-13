Police: Woman hit by train in Moline

A 60-year-old woman pedestrian was hit by a train Friday morning in Moline.

Police responded to the train tracks between River Drive and Railroad Avenue, near 5th Street, at 10:31 a.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Moline Police Department.

Officers found the woman on the train tracks, and the fire department transported her to a local hospital.

The woman is believed to have been struck by a an Iowa Interstate Railroad locomotive while traveling on railroad tracks owned by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.

The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Police have requested the assistance of the Moline Police Department. The Moline Police Department Traffic Unit is assisting the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this accident is asked to contact the Moline Police Department 309-797-0406 or contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities 309-762-9500/mobile app P3 Tips.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.