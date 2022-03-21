Police: Woman who caused crash on I-280 near Milan Sunday was drunk and driving the wrong way

The Illinois State Police say an Iowa woman was driving drunk and traveling the wrong way on Interstate 280 Sunday when she caused a head-on crash near Milan.

Mallory M. Griffith, 27, Tiffin, is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, driving the wrong way on a one-way road, aggravated reckless driving, illegal transportation of alcohol by driver, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to the Illinois State Police.

The crash happened about 7:52 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 280 near Milan. Griffith and the other driver – identified as Shaelyn M. Simmons, 24, Carbon Cliff – suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The state police allege Griffith was driving her black 2021 Honda Pilot westward in the eastbound lanes of I-280 when she collided head on with Simmons’ blue 2014 Ford Fiesta, which was traveling the proper direction. The Pilot rolled over on the roadway, coming to rest on its side. The Fiesta was pushed into the south ditch.

Simmons was trapped in the Fiesta and had to be freed by rescuers, the state police said.

Court information for Griffith was not immediately available Monday morning.

She was not in the Rock Island County Jail as of Monday morning, according to jail staff.

