Two men have been arrested and another man has a warrant for his arrest in connection with the burglary of a Bettendorf home in September that allegedly was organized by the victim’s brother to steal a number of family heirlooms.

The burglary occurred when the victim was traveling with her children in Germany.

The victim's brother, who police believe was the lead planner in the case, is accused of using his nephew and stepbrother to commit the burglary.

The conspirators even went so far as to track the movements of the victim’s husband placing a TRACKi Brand GPS tracking device on his vehicle.

The nephew, Clinton Shayne Miles, 32, of North Henderson, Illinois, is charged with one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Miles also is charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. Each charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Kenneth Hayden, 59, of St. Paul Minnesota, is charged with one count each of first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.

Kenneth Hayden also is charged with two counts of stalking by using a GPS tracking device. The stalking charge is a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Matt Poirier, on Oct. 10, 2022, Sarah Hayden, a former reporter for the Moline Dispatch/Argus and Quad-City Times, reported that her home on Rambling Road had been burglarized. She now works for the city of Rock Island.

All the items taken were part of the victim’s father’s estate that had been settled in 2019, which resulted in “tumultuous relationship” between Hayden and her adult siblings.

The only items taken from her home were those related to her father’s estate. Electronics and even cash were left alone. This led Hayden to suspect her siblings.

Hayden then reported she had found a TRACKi Brand GPS tracking device in her yard under a vehicle driven by her husband.

The tracker was registered to the cell phone number and email of Kenneth Hayden.

According to Bettendorf’s License Plate Reader, Kenneth Hayden’s 2021 Subaru Ascent with Minnesota plates was located driving toward and away from the area of Sarah Hayden’s house on the morning of Sept. 23, 2022. Kenneth Hayden’s cell phone pinged in the area of Sarah Hayden’s home between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Cell phone records on that date show that Kenneth Hayden texted and called his nephew, Clinton Miles, several times about the progress of the burglary and when to pull the vehicle up, indicating that Miles was in the area at the time of the burglary.

Cell phone records showed that Clinton Miles sent messages to Kenneth Hayden, providing updates about the activity in the neighborhood, indicating that Miles was outside Sarah Hayden’s home.

At the same time, Clinton Miles was sending text messages to his father, Scott Miles — who is the Hayden's stepbrother — providing updates such as “Ken says things are good,” and “Done and out, van is almost full.” These texts indicated that Miles, Kenneth Hayden and Scott Miles conspired to carry out the burglary on Sept. 30, 2022.

On Sept. 30, 2022, Clinton Miles received a SnapChat message from Kenneth Hayden that contained the device ID information for the TRACKi GPS unit that was tracking Sarah Hayden’s husband’s vehicle.

Cell phone records confirmed that Clinton Miles texted his father pictures showing property inside the basement of Sarah Hayden’s home. Cell phone records also showed ongoing phone calls between Scott Miles and Kenneth Hayden while the burglary was occurring.

Photographs and text messages indicate that Scott Miles and Clinton Miles exchanged pictures and texts with each other in an effort to determine which items should be stolen.

A search warrant was served at Kenneth Hayden’s home in Minnesota, where police seized numerous items stolen from Sarah Hayden’s home.

In a post-Miranda interview, police say Kenneth Hayden admitted to placing two GPS units on Sarah Hayden’s vehicle over the past two years. He also admitted to being in the area of his sister’s home at the time of the burglary, which was confirmed through hotel, cell phone and license plate reader records.

During a search of Clinton Miles’ home in Mercer County, where he lives with his father, officers seized numerous items stolen from Sarah Hayden’s home.

Clinton Miles admitted to sending packets of slanderous personal information to Sarah Hayden’s employer after the burglary in an attempt to have her fired from her job. Clinton Miles admitted to mailing the packets of information that had been compiled by Kenneth Hayden.

A search of Kenneth Hayden’s computer contained the records that had been found in the packets.

Clinton Miles was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into the Scott County Jail on a bond of $22,000, cash or surety. He was released Thursday after posting 10% of that bond through a bonding company.

During a first appearance on the charges held Wednesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Eric Syverud scheduled a preliminary hearing for April 7.

Kenneth Hayden turned himself in to Scott County authorities Friday morning. He was released on his own recognizance. He has hired Davenport Attorney Andrea Jaeger to represent him.

During a first appearance Friday in Scott County District Court, Hayden waived his preliminary hearing. Magistrate Catherine Cartee scheduled arraignment for April 27.

A warrant has been issue for the arrest of Scott Miles.

"I am angry and disgusted that people who used to be family burglarized my home several times, including the day my son graduated from high school last year," Sarah Hayden said. "It's sad that they chose greed over family.

"I am grateful for the diligence and hard work done by Detective Matt Poirier and the Bettendorf Police Department. With the assistance of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, many of my stolen items were recovered with search warrants, and justice is finally being served."