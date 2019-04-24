A Port Byron man was arrested Wednesday as the result of a Illinois State Police child pornography investigation.
The state police identified the man as Cody L. Redman, 24, and said he was arrested after a search warrant was executed at 6:30 a.m. in Port Byron.
Redman has been charged with six counts of possession of child pornography, according to the state police and Rock Island County court records.
He was taken to the Rock Island County Jail after his arrest, according to the state police.
Court records state his bail has been set at $100,000, and he would have to post a $10,000 bond before he could be released.
He is scheduled for a first appearance on the charges on Thursday, according to court records.
— ANTHONY WATT / awatt@qconline.com