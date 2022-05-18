Port Byron man arrested after high-speed chase in Bettendorf

A Port Byron man was arrested after Bettendorf Police say he led them on a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning, reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour before crashing into a retaining wall.

Police arrested 37-year-old Jeffrey J. Ponce Jr., who faces a felony charge of eluding; possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Ponce was also charged with failing to have a valid driver's license, failure to provide proof of automobile liability insurance, failure to maintain control of his vehicle, driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway, driving with improperly tinted windows, failure to obey a traffic control device and improper rear lamps, according to court records.

Bettendorf Police say Ponce was driving a white Nissan Altima with non-working middle brake light.

An officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 8th and State streets. The officer activated his vehicle's emergency lights and sirens, but Ponce kept driving at a high rate of speed east on State Street "with no regard for public safety," according to an arrest affidavit.

Police say Ponce reached speeds of 70 mph in a 35-mph zone in the 1700 block of State Street and failed to stop at a traffic light at the intersection of Devils Glen and Middle roads. A Bettendorf officer deployed stop sticks near the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road, but Ponce continued to attempt to elude law enforcement, the affidavit states.

Ponce crossed over the median in the 900 block of Middle Road, traveling on the wrong side of the highway. He then lost control of the car, left the roadway and crashed into a retaining wall in a private parking lot, according to police. The affidavit states he ran on foot and was apprehended by Bettendorf officers.

Police searched Ponce and found 1.37 grams of methamphetamine in a clear bag, a pipe containing meth residue and a pipe containing marijuana residue, according to the arrest affidavit.

Ponce's license was suspended in Illinois, and he has no valid driver’s license in Iowa, court records state.

He was being held in Scott County Jail on a total $34,000 bond and is set for a preliminary hearing on May 27 in Scott County District Court.

