Port Byron man faces DUI charge after Sunday crash

A Port Byron man faces charges including driving under the influence after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 88.

Here's what happened, according to a news release from Master Sergeant Ron Salier, Illinois State Police District 7, East Moline:

Darin L. Martin, 54, Port Byron, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 88 near milepost 3.5.

"For unknown reasons," Martin's 2016 Honda Civic left the roadway to the right and entered the center median. The car then traveled eastbound in the center median before it hit a creek embankment.

Martin, who was alone in the car, was transported to Genesis Medical Center-Illini Campus, Silvis, with minor injuries.

He is being charged with driving while under the Influence, leaving the scene of a personal-injury crash, improper lane usage, crossing a designated median, and disobeying a controlled devise for designated lanes.

