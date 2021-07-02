Port Byron man gets six years in prison for child pornography charges

A Port Byron man was sentenced to six years in prison Friday for six charges of possession of child pornography.

Cody Lee Redman, 26, was arrested by Illinois State Police on April 24, 2019, after a search warrant was executed at 6:30 a.m. in Port Byron.

State's Attorney Dora Villarreal recommended the highest possible sentence of seven years, while public defender Michael Wassell recommend Redman receive probation with required mental health treatment.

Rock Island County Judge Norma Kauzlarich said she didn't give Redman the highest sentence because she felt he deserved credit for having no previous criminal record, not even a traffic ticket. She said she chose to give him more than probation, however, in order to avoid discounting the seriousness of his crime.

The sentence is day for day, meaning each day served counts for two days towards the sentence, and Redman will also receive credit for time served in the Rock Island County Jail. He's been in jail for just over two years, and has a little less than one year left to serve.