Port Byron man missing

Steven R. Mudd

Steven R. Mudd

 Anthony Watt

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office wants help finding a missing Port Byron man.

Someone reported Steven R. Mudd, 60, missing at about 10:46 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mudd was last seen leaving his home at about 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. His vehicle was later found at a nearby park.

Mudd is about 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 163 pounds. His hair is gray and he has blue eyes, the release states.

The Rock Island Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who has information about Mudd contact deputies at 309-794-9111.

