Prairie State Legal Services hosting free clinic to help clear old criminal records

Prairie State Legal Services will host a free expungement clinic to provide legal services to people with old criminal records eligible to be cleared.

Prairie State is collaborating with the Public Interest Law Initiative to conduct the Spring 2021 Virtual Expungement Clinic for people in Rock Island, Henry, Lee, Mercer and Whiteside Counties in Illinois, according to a news release from Equal Justice Works Fellow Kevin Hempy.

Hempy said the program is meant to help people with old criminal records move forward.

"A lot of folks in the community are struggling to access employment or housing," Hempy said. "And, if the records are cleared the path to higher education can be much smoother."

The clinic will pair clients with volunteer attorneys and paralegals from Deere & Company, Lane & Waterman, and other other community organizations.