ALEDO, Ill. -- Alex Cady, 29, of Preemption, Illinois, appeared in Mercer County court Thursday morning before Judge Richard Zimmer in connection to a shooting Tuesday night in rural Viola.
According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, deputies were conducting an investigation into illegal firearms and drugs when an officer-involved shooting occurred. Cady was arrested and his co-defendant, Donovan Smith, 28, of Sherrard, received a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
On Thursday, Smith was in Trinity Rock Island.
Cady, represented Thursday morning by public defender Daniel Dalton, faces four weapons charges stemming from the incident. Cady told the court he would be hiring a private attorney.
A $500,000 bond was set, with stipulations that he have no contact with his co-defendant.
Cady also was ordered not to use Facebook while the case is being prosecuted.
Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Franklin Wade, was named as one of two officers involved in the shooting; the other officer’s name was not released.
On Thursday morning, Mercer County State’s Attorney Meghan Lee said she will be handling the felony charges against Cady, with the Illinois State Police in charge of the investigation involving the deputy.
Lee also said charges would be filed against Smith once he is released from the hospital.
Weapons charges against Cady involve a .22-caliber Jennings pistol and a .223-caliber Savage rifle. Charges include armed violence, a Class X felony; possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony; and two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, Class 3 felonies.
A guilty verdict on the Class X felony carries the possibility of 15 years in prison, according to Lee.
Cady's next court appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. June 25.
Smith received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Trinity Rock Island, according to the sheriff's department. Charges are pending against him.
The incident is under review by the Mercer/Henry County Major Crimes Task Force. Mercer County deputies were aided at the scene by first responders from Viola and New Windsor.