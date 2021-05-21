 Skip to main content
Princeton man arrested for stealing $3,000 of construction equipment from Riverdale construction site
Princeton man arrested for stealing $3,000 of construction equipment from Riverdale construction site

A Princeton man was arrested Thursday for stealing $3,000 of construction equipment from a Riverdale construction site. 

Wesley Henry Kuehl III, 37, broke into a locked construction trailer at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, court documents state.  

Kuehl allegedly broke the lock on the trailer and took construction tools valued at $3,000. 

According to court documents, several of the stolen items were found when LeClaire police conducted a search warrant on Kuehl's house. Kuehl admitted to pawning two of the items he stole.

Kuehl has been charged with 2nd degree theft, a class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and 3rd degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor.

He is currently being held in the Scott County Jail on one $10,000 bond and two $7,500 cash-only bonds. 

