 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Princeton woman involved in theft of $33,000 of property from Walcott hotel sentenced to two years probation
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Princeton woman involved in theft of $33,000 of property from Walcott hotel sentenced to two years probation

  • Updated
  • 0

A Princeton woman arrested in May for the theft of almost $33,000 worth of property from a Walcott hotel was sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised probation.

Christina Trudeau, 40, of Princeton, reportedly helped John David Daniels, 42, of Princeton, break into a hotel room on March 26 at the Comfort Inn, where Trudeau worked.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The couple took several items from the room, including multiple power tools; camping gear; two fire extinguishers; a Rolex watch; keys to a Nissan Titan truck, which Daniels used to leave the hotel; and other items. In total, the value of the goods was estimated at $32,653.20.

The property belonged to Adam Vannoy, who had been arrested in the hotel the day before by federal ATF agents. Vannoy, of Colorado, was wanted on multiple federal gun charges. 

Trudeau said she took the items out of the hotel because she wanted to find Vannoy's family to ensure his property was returned to him. After being confronted by the police Trudeau and Daniels returned the property.

Trudeau was originally charged with second-degree theft and conspiracy, but in July the theft charge was dropped and she pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge as part of a plea agreement. 

Daniels was also charged with second-degree theft and conspiracy, as well as operating a vehicle without the owner's consent. He pleaded not guilty in June and his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 6.

+1 
Gavel-logo
+1 
Christina Trudeau.jpg

Trudeau
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA captures 'waves' 65 miles above the Alaskan sky

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News