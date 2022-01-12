Princeton woman sentenced to three years in prison for mail fraud

A Princeton woman was sentenced Friday to three years in federal prison for lying to clients of her business that purported to buy and sell precious metals for customers, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Iowa.
Chelsea Lynn Gless, 32, was the manager and part-owner of Royal Metals Group, and for almost four years she misappropriated clients' money and precious metals, instead of delivering the precious metals and paying clients for them. She used the funds to pay personal expenses and other Royal Metals Group clients she owed money to, according to the release.
Gless was charged in November 2020 with mail fraud, money laundering and wire fraud. In August 2021 she pleaded guilty to a scheme to defraud and one count of mail fraud.
Gless was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after her prison term and to pay $2.9 million in restitution to victims.
"Chelsea Gless developed a scheme to defraud dozens of precious metals investors of millions of dollars. In some cases, the victims of this scheme lost their entire retirement savings," FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said in the release. "The FBI is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to apprehend subjects like Chelsea Gless whose crimes of fraud can have devastating financial consequences for their victims."