A Davenport woman scheduled to be sentenced this month for hosting a drug house is back in the Scott County Jail after authorities seized methamphetamine from her residence late Monday.
Deena Lee Russell, 39, of 21445 Scott Park Road, lot 50, is charged with possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
While at Russell’s residence, Scott County authorities also arrested Russell’s son, Alexander Lee Pekios, 20, for possessing drug paraphernalia, and Matthew Alexander Brown, 27, who was sentenced June 14 to four years probation for possession with the intent to distribute heroin but violated his probation.
According to the arrest affidavit, at 11:50 p.m. Monday sheriff’s deputies went to Russell’s home based on a 911 call. Once there, they learned Brown was wanted for probation violations. They also saw paraphernalia consistent with the use of heroin and methamphetamine.
During a search of Russell’s bedroom, officers seized 7.1 grams of methamphetamine from a locked box that also contained syringes and zip-lock plastic bags. Officers also seized paraphernalia, including spoons with residue, syringes, and a bong.
In Pekios’ bedroom officers found syringes and a digital scale.
Russell admitted she is involved in selling ounces of methamphetamine.
Pekios admitted to using heroin Monday and had recently used methamphetamine.
Russell was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
On March 25, Russell was arrested for hosting a drug gathering at 2707 W. 59th St. She pleaded guilty to the Class D felony on Sept. 5. She is to be sentenced in that case Nov. 30. She could receive up to five years in prison.
Pekios is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. He was released from the Scott County Jail on his own recognizance.
Brown also is charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $10,000 cash for violating his parole.
In that case, at 8:26 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2017, Brown was seen meeting with someone in the 7000 block of Elmore Avenue to purchase heroin for another person. Brown delivered the heroin to a person who was the victim of an overdose later in the day in the 4700 block of Progress Drive.
Brown pleaded guilty April 24 to one count of possession with the intent to deliver heroin, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. He was sentenced June 14 to four years probation.
An arrest warrant for Brown was issued July 23 after he violated the terms of his probation.