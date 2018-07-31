A man on probation for a felony drug conviction in Muscatine County was arrested by Bettendorf Police early Tuesday after he was caught attempting to sell a counterfeit drug.
Taylor Dalton Anderson, 24, of Rock Island, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver a counterfeit drug made to look like methamphetamine.
The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Joshua Paul, Anderson was stopped as being a suspicious person exiting a vehicle at the Hilton Garden Inn 959 Middle Road, at 1:59 a.m. Tuesday.
Paul said in the affidavit that he could see syringe caps in plain view inside the vehicle and that Anderson appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine.
According to the arrest affidavit, Anderson admitted he uses methamphetamine.
During a search of Anderson, a crumpled receipt containing what looked like 3.61 grams of methamphetamine was found in his shoe.
While the substance appeared to be methamphetamine, it did not field test as an illicit drug.
Anderson admitted that the substance was not methamphetamine but he was planning to sell it purporting it to be methamphetamine for $110 to make some money, according to the arrest affidavit.
Anderson was booked into the Scott County Jail. He remained there Tuesday night on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety, for the charge, and was being held without bond on a residential correctional facility hold for again violating his probation.
Anderson was arrested Nov. 29 in Muscatine County for possessing 59.1 grams of marijuana that he purchased in Fenton, Missouri, according to the arrest affidavit. He also had one ounce of marijuana on him in two heat-sealed bags.
Anderson pleaded guilty Jan. 19 to a Class D felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance-marijuana. He was sentenced to two years on probation with the possibility of a deferred judgement, meaning that if he had successfully completed his probation the conviction could have been erased from his public record.
However, on April 30, a urinalysis by his probation officer indicated the presence of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system. His probation was revoked and he was placed in a residential correctional facility.
Based on the new charge out of Bettendorf, his probation on the marijuana delivery conviction could be revoked and he could be sentenced to a term of prison for up to five years.