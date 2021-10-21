Probationer charged in connection with Davenport shooting in which man was wounded

A Davenport man serving two years on probation for a weapons charge in Scott County has been arrested in connection with a September shooting in Davenport that wounded a man.
Jayvon Jamere Grubbs, 21, is charged with one count of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Grubbs also is charged with use of a dangerous weapon in commission of a crime. That charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Daniel Reeves, at 3:39 a.m. Sept. 4, Davenport Police were sent to 3108 Nobis Drive, No. 9, to investigate a shooting.
Officers located a man who had been shot in the upper leg. The bullet had shattered the victim’s femur and required emergency surgery.
Witnesses identified Grubbs as having a firearm. During a verbal argument with the victim, Grubbs is said to have drawn the pistol, showed it to the victim and racked the slide of the semi-automatic weapon to chamber a round.
The victim went outside to the parking lot of the complex. Grubbs followed the victim where he shot the man in the leg.
An arrest warrant was issued for Grubbs on Sept. 30, and he was arrested Tuesday.
Grubbs was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bonds totaling $15,000, and a $2,000 bond, cash or surety. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 29 in Scott County District Court.
The $2,000 bond is for a warrant out of Rock Island County as Grubbs failed to appear for a court hearing in July on a theft charge. The $10,000 bond is for the shooting and the $5,000 bond is for Grubbs violating his probation; he now is facing a prison term in that case.
On April 24, 2020, Grubbs was arrested on charges of trafficking in stolen weapons, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.
Grubbs was charged after officers found him in possession of a Ruger 9mm pistol that had been reported stolen out of Davenport.
Grubbs pleaded guilty to the gun-trafficking charge. The carrying-weapons charge was dismissed. During a hearing Aug. 26 in Scott County District Court he was sentenced to two years on probation by District Judge Stuart Werling.
On Oct. 15, a warrant was issued for Grubbs arrest for violating his probation. A probation revocation hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13 in Scott County District Court.