Probationer charged with kidnapping, eluding police

A Davenport man wanted for violating his probation on burglary, eluding and drug convictions is facing new charges including kidnapping after Davenport police said he held a woman in his car against her will, all the while threatening to drive the vehicle into the Mississippi River early Monday.
Demico Bronte Hill Sr., 31, is charged with one count each of third-degree kidnapping, and eluding while under the influence of drugs or participating in a felony. Each of the charges is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Hill also is charged with possession of a controlled substance – third offense, in this case methamphetamine. The charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officers Robert Bytnar and Dustin Mooty, at 7:48 a.m. Davenport Police were alerted that a woman was being held against her will in a vehicle, a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala.
The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Hill, was threatening to drive the car to the Centennial Bridge and drive the vehicle into the Mississippi River. The man had taken the woman’s cell phone, but she was able to activate OnStar who directed police.
When police located the vehicle and tried to stop it, Hill sped away from police. He continued to elude police at speeds in excess of 75-90 mph.
The woman could be heard at least 10 times asking Hill to stop the car.
The vehicle slowed down enough at one point to allow the victim to jump out of the car.
Hill was taken into custody a short time later.
Officers received a search warrant to obtain a blood draw from Hill as he was under the influence of some type of substance. When searched it was found that Hill had his pants pocket numerous pills totaling 11 grams and that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Additional charges could be filed once lab tests on the blood and pills are completed.
Hill was wanted in Scott County for violating his probation for the second time.
During a hearing in Scott County District Court on Dec. 31, 2019, Hill pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony. The charge was reduced from Class B felony first-degree burglary. He also pleaded guilty to eluding and possession of a controlled substance-third offense, both Class D felonies. He also pleaded guilty to a serious misdemeanor assault charge.
On Feb. 13, 2020, Scott County District Judge Jeffrey Bert sentenced Hill to serve three years on probation.
On June 21, 2021, a petition to revoke Hill’s probation was filed by Assistant Scott County Attorney J. Gilbert Carnegie. Hill was arrested July 5, 2021. On Oct. 28, Hill’s attorney filed in District Court a stipulation that Hill admitted to violating the terms of his probation. District Court Judge Mark Fowler sentenced Hill to 90 days in jail with credit for time served and Hill was returned to probation.
On Nov. 8, Assistant Scott County Attorney Nathan Repp filed a petition to revoke Hill’s probation and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Hill also is serving a term on probation for a conviction of assault causing bodily injury. Repp also filed a petition to revoke that probation.
Hill was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $11,000 for the probation violations, and a $21,600 bond, cash or surety, for the new charges.
Hill is expected to make a first appearance on all of the charges Tuesday morning in Scott County District Court.