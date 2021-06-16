Probationer charged with robbing Davenport credit union

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Nathan Kelling, at 6:16 p.m. Sept. 13, officers went to the Wells Fargo Bank branch, 161 N. Main St., to investigate a disturbance. Officers located Turner walking away from the scene in the 1500 block of North Main Street.

Turner told officers he had broken several windows out of the Wells Fargo bank because he was frustrated with the justice system.

Officer went to the bank and found extensive damage to exterior windows and some minor damage to the interior. Turner was charged with first-degree criminal mischief.

During a hearing on Jan. 4 in Scott County District Court, Turner pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal mischief. During a sentencing hearing Feb. 10, District Court Judge Mark Cleve sentenced Turner to two years on probation.

On Aug. 6, 2012, federal authorities arrested Turner on a charge of bank robbery. He was charged in connection with the June 11, 2012, robbery of Northwest Bank and Trust Company.

On Oct. 24, 2012, Turner pleaded guilty to the charge during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport. He was sentenced to four years and nine months, or 57 months, in federal prison to be followed by three years on supervised release.