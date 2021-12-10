Prophetstown man arrested after shooting in Fenton

A Prophetstown man was arrested Saturday, Dec. 4 after a shots fired incident in Fenton, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Black Road and Henry Road in Fenton at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots being fired at a vehicle with people inside.
Cody M. Emery, 34, was arrested in relation to the incident and charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and three counts of disorderly conduct.
Emery was released from the Whiteside County Jail after posting 10% of a $150,000 bond, or $15,000.
Emery has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 20.
