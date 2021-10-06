Prophetstown man arrested for sexual assault of a child

A Prophetstown man was arrested Wednesday for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.
Zachery M. Rangel, 36, had a warrant out for his arrest in Whiteside County. He was a passenger in a car pulled over by Whiteside County deputies Wednesday on the 300 block of Washington Street.
The warrant for Rangel's arrest was issued after a lengthy investigation by the sheriff's office, according to the release. He's currently being held in the Whiteside County Jail on a $500,000 (10%) bond.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.