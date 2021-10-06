 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prophetstown man arrested for sexual assault of a child
0 Comments
topical alert

Prophetstown man arrested for sexual assault of a child

  • 0
siren3

A Prophetstown man was arrested Wednesday for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Zachery M. Rangel, 36, had a warrant out for his arrest in Whiteside County. He was a passenger in a car pulled over by Whiteside County deputies Wednesday on the 300 block of Washington Street. 

The warrant for Rangel's arrest was issued after a lengthy investigation by the sheriff's office, according to the release. He's currently being held in the Whiteside County Jail on a $500,000 (10%) bond.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News